Gardener shares stunning photographs of helpful visitors enjoying flowers: 'So lovely'

Posting to the r/GardenWild subreddit, one gardener shared a few sensational photos of their garden's vibrant flowers and friendly visitors.

"My best pictures of insects enjoying a snack," the OP described.

The photos show bees and butterflies including honey and wild bees, as well as a map butterfly, enjoying the nectar of the garden's variety of flowers, which include marigolds, starflowers, blue phacelia, drumstick primula, purple loosestrife, and oregano.

The frequent visits by local pollinators are a testament to the health of the OP's garden ecosystem.

Pollinators — whose services help secure the human food supply — enjoy visiting green spaces filled with various native plants that provide both a continuous food source and a happy habitat for them to nest in. Native plants offer plenty of nectar and pollen that keep pollinators coming back for more, over non-native plants — a finding corroborated by a study conducted by researchers at Purchase College, in New York's urban parks.

Rewilding your yard with native plants according to your gardening zone is an easy way to invite nature's pollinators to your backyard. Homeowners who have undergone the process of rewilding their yards have watched their previous grass lawns transform into a lush and vibrant landscape; the contrast is almost unrecognizable.

If you prefer a more kept lawn, you can still upgrade your yard with native plants that are low maintenance and better for the environment. Clover and buffalo grass are great lawn replacement options that require less water and maintenance than typical grass lawns, which could save you time and money on weekly lawn maintenance and water bills.

"So lovely," one user commented.

"I don't know if I'm more jealous of your flowers or your photography! Beautiful," another commenter wrote.

"This is so serene! I love them all," a third user said.

