Police officer faces backlash over harsh encounter with cyclists at stoplight: 'Consult a lawyer'

A tense exchange between a group of cyclists and a police officer has sparked conversation about sharing the road.

In a video shared on Reddit, a police officer is speaking with the cyclists after they apparently ran through a stop sign.

"Everybody else on this roadway and yet you come down here in your pack, you get your herd mentality, you think you can blow through our city, and then when somebody accidentally honks at you, you give them the finger," the officer states, adding he's not "generalizing."

After one cyclist tries to speak up and contradict the officer's claim they all ran the stop sign, the officer singles the rider out and issues them a ticket.

The officer mentions "everybody else on the road," but sharing a road is often difficult for people riding bikes, with most places having little to no lane space for bikes on roads. And if there is lane space, it's often ignored by drivers, increasing safety risks for both parties.

It's a frustrating situation because reducing the number of cars on the road is one of the most impactful ways to reduce changes to our climate, cutting down on pollution across the board, from manufacturing to air pollution. According to UCLA, even a moderate increase in bike use each year can cut down on carbon pollution by an estimated six to 14 million tons.

In the comments of the post, people expressed their distaste for the officer's approach to the situation.

"Cool that cops can just go 'I don't like this dude in particular because he says he is innocent' and then give only that specific person a punishment. Very sensible system where professing your innocence gets punished," one person wrote.

Another highlighted the officer's apparent dislike for cyclists, writing, "Give a ticket or move on. No need for your self righteous lecture, buddy."

"I think they should, at the very least, consult a lawyer to see if there is a harassment lawsuit to be filed. The cop is displaying a very obvious bias," added another.

