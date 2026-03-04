Authorities uncover illegal operation deep in forest: 'They will bear the … consequences'

The case is now in the hands of a prosecutor.

A logging company with a valid timber permit illegally felled 14 unmarked trees near the spa town of Băile Felix in western Romania, Romania Insider reported.

What's happening?

Police and the Forestry Guard in Oradea found evidence of 14 trees cut without permission in a wooded area near Băile Felix on Jan. 28. The Bihor County Police Inspectorate said the illegal activity took place between late December and late January, with estimated damages of 10,000 Romanian Leu ($2,320) for about 8 cubic meters of wood.

The company, Felidan Foresta, had won the rights to a specific timber lot at auction, sold by the Oradea Forestry District. But investigators say it went outside the boundaries of that permit, cutting cherry, hornbeam, and oak trees that were never designated for removal. The trees taken were healthy, not diseased or broken.

"Unauthorized felling and theft of trees from the national forest fund were found," stated IPJ Bihor, per Romania Insider.

Teodor Suciu of the Bihor Forestry Directorate confirmed the scope of the violation. "This company apparently cut, according to the findings of the Forestry Guard, 14 trees without authorization that were not intended for felling and were not marked as such. Consequently, they will bear the legal consequences regarding these illegal fellings," he said, per Romania Insider.

The case is now in the hands of a prosecutor overseeing the inquiry.

Why is deforestation concerning?

Romania holds some of the last old-growth forests in Europe, and illegal logging has chipped away at them for years. Every tree removed outside a regulated plan weakens the forest's ability to store carbon and manage rainwater. It disrupts habitats that birds, mammals, and insects depend on.

Cases like this one point to a troubling pattern. When companies with lawful permits quietly exceed what they're allowed to cut, the damage piles up.

The effects can hit closer to home than you might think. Healthy forests filter the air, regulate local temperatures, and reduce flood risk for nearby communities.

What can I do to help stop deforestation?

The European Union passed a deforestation regulation in 2023 that requires companies to prove their wood products come from legal sources. Last October, a coalition of over 50 nongovernmental organizations petitioned Bucharest, Romania, leaders to impose steeper fines for unlawful tree removal. Current penalties, the groups said, are too low to stop bad actors.

You can push things in the right direction, too. When shopping for wood furniture or paper products, the Forest Stewardship Council label tells you the materials were sourced responsibly.

Donating to groups that protect Europe's old-growth forests is another option. If trees in your own neighborhood face unnecessary removal, show up to your local council meetings and say something.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.