Scientists make alarming discovery after studying polar bear blood samples: 'Things are changing'

Polar bears have been facing new survival challenges in recent years. That includes melting ice spurred by record global temperatures and increased exposure to plastic pollution.

In a concerning development, scientists revealed the threatened species' risk of contracting dangerous pathogens is also rising, as the BBC detailed.

What's happening?

A study published in the scientific journal PLOS One compared blood samples of polar bears in the Chukchi Sea from 1987 to 1994 with ones from 2008 to 2017 to unearth clues about the changing climate's impact.

As polar bears contend with melting ice in the Chukchi region between Alaska and Russia, they will have to venture more on land or face starvation. Scientists fear that will expose them to a new range of diseases.

The results confirmed the researchers' fears. The blood samples of the 2008-2017 cohort showed the bears had considerably more exposure to viruses, bacteria, or parasites.

Fortunately, wildlife biologist Karyn Rose of the U.S. Geological Survey told the BBC that "bears are pretty robust to disease."

Rose cautioned, though, that the study demonstrates "things are changing."

Why is polar bears' increased land use concerning?

Polar bears venturing more to the land comes with a number of risks for them, their ecosystem, and humans.

This year, Alaska announced the first recorded case of a polar bear dying because of bird flu.

Additionally, wandering polar bears' exposure to dangerous pollutants like plastic could come with health risks, and possibly be linked to more aggressive behavior.

Along those lines, Alaska saw its first fatal polar bear attack in 30 years in January 2023, with a bear fatally mauling a mother and infant son.

While it's unclear if the pathogens uncovered in the study negatively impacted the bears' health, increased exposure to diseases like bird flu conceivably could, and more interactions with humans come with dire consequences.

Polar bears are key predators in the Arctic ecosystem, and if their numbers dwindle, it could upset the natural balance.

What's being done to protect polar bears?

The biggest thing that can be done to protect polar bears is slowing the melting of ice that pushes them further and further inland and fosters exposure to new diseases.

To achieve that, a ton of work by governments, corporations, and individuals needs to be done.

Shifting to clean energy sources like wind and solar that dramatically cut down on the planet-heating pollution created by burning dirty fuels can play a major role.

Holding countries and companies accountable to climate goals and reigning in the warming of the planet will be critical to turning the tide.

Meanwhile, individuals can reduce their reliance on dirty energy by switching to an EV, investing in a heat pump, or installing solar panels.

