Experts issue dire warning about the future of polar bears in the Hudson Bay: 'Proactive measures are imperative'

Polar bears are important top predators that help keep their ecosystem in balance.

Polar bear populations in Canada's Hudson Bay could disappear as a result of rising global temperatures, according to wildlife experts.

What's happening?

The Wildlife Society published an article summarizing new research in Communications Earth & Environment that asserts that more ice-free days in Hudson Bay — one of many dire consequences of a warming world — are likely to wipe out two polar bear populations in that region.

More ice-free periods are already making survival harder for western and southern Hudson Bay bears, and the researchers assert that between 2030 and 2060 they may not be able to survive as food becomes harder to come by.

Why is this research important?

Polar bears are important top predators that help keep their ecosystem in balance. According to the World Wildlife Fund, protecting a healthy Arctic benefits wildlife and people far beyond that region. For one thing, the Arctic provides fish for millions of humans, the organization stated. Additionally, polar bears are an important cultural symbol for many Arctic peoples.

Unfortunately, a warming world isn't the only challenge polar bears face. For instance, scientists in Alaska discovered plastic in the stomachs of a quarter of polar bears they studied that were killed between 1996 and 2018. Plus, one polar bear succumbed to the bird flu in late 2023, making it the world's first confirmed fatal case for the species.

What's being done to protect polar bear populations?

"Proactive measures are imperative," the study's researchers said, per The Wildlife Society. They said that limiting the warming of our planet to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels could help many bear populations survive, but that it may be too late for polar bears living in Hudson Bay, polar bears' most southerly habitat.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In order to limit warming, it's imperative that we reduce our consumption of dirty fuels. A group of towns in rural Virginia is making progress toward this goal by adding over 1 million new jobs by focusing on clean energy instead of coal. Plus, massive denominational churches like the Presbyterian Church are cutting financial ties to dirty energy.

You can help out by reducing energy use at home, which will also help you to save money. For instance, washing your clothes in cold water could save you around $250 a year, and unplugging appliances that aren't in use could slash your electricity costs by around $165 annually.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.