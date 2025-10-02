Experts issue warning over harmful creatures that hitched rides across ocean: 'It is upsetting'

"These are places we protect, where we feel safe."

An invasive anemone is spreading through Chilean waters, and researchers are scrambling to stop it.

What's happening?

In 2005, the plumose anemone Metridium senile was first spotted in central Patagonia, which includes parts of Argentina and Chile.

The anemone, native to northwestern Europe and the coasts of the United States, likely hitched a ride in the ballast water of ships. Over the past 20 years, the anemone has spread rapidly and disrupted the local habitat, according to Mongabay.

Patagonia local Daniel Caniullán was shocked after diving and discovering how quickly and completely the anemone had taken over.

"I found an anemone plague where there used to be locos [edible sea snails]. It is upsetting, because these are places we protect, where we feel safe," Caniullán told Mongabay.

Why is this anemone concerning?

Invasive species are nonnative species that pose significant threats to their new areas' native environments.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Invasive species reproduce quickly, outcompete native species for resources, and harm local ecosystems. They usually lack established predators or competitors in their new environments, allowing them to spread unchecked.

The plumose anemone can reproduce both sexually and asexually, form dense bundles that suffocate the seabed, and outcompete the area's native sponges, oysters, and other species for finite resources.

The anemone has already caused a decrease in biodiversity, and if researchers can't stop the spread, some species could go extinct.

What's being done to remove the anemone?

Like all invasive species, the anemone isn't easy to eradicate.

One significant barrier to addressing the anemone is the lack of governmental urgency. "Chile's Undersecretary of Fisheries is responsible for formally declaring M. senile a pest but has not yet done so," according to Mongabay.

In the meantime, scientists are testing different methods of stopping the species, including releasing a mollusk that would prey on the anemone, but none have been successful.

"The encouraging part is that we have local capacity to research and understand the impact on the area," senior researcher Luis Henríquez-Antipa said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.