Officials forced to shut down popular beach due to concerning infestation: 'This decision comes after extensive consultation'

Officials "will be conducting a series of treatment and containment efforts throughout the area."

Warmer temperatures mean more bugs, like disease-carrying mosquitoes and ticks.

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, Asian longhorned ticks –– among other tick species –– established themselves on Pleasure Beach and prompted officials to close the area, the Bridgeport Daily Voice reported.

What's happening?

Multiple tick species were discovered on the beach, including the invasive and disease-carrying Asian longhorned tick.

The Asian longhorned tick is spreading across the Northeast, according to the Bridgeport Daily Voice, and its infestation of Pleasure Beach shut down the summertime destination.

"We regret to inform everyone that Pleasure Beach will remain closed to the public for the 2025 summer season. This decision comes after extensive consultation with state environmental experts," the city of Bridgeport wrote on Facebook.

Along with ticks, however, officials observed an increase in protected Audubon bird species nesting on the beach. These birds reinforced the decision to close Pleasure Beach, the city of Bridgeport explained, and caused experts to reevaluate human activity in the area.

Why are ticks concerning?

Like other ticks, the Asian longhorned tick can carry diseases such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis, according to the Bridgeport Daily Voice. It can also spread Ehrlichia chaffeensis, bacteria that causes the potentially life-threatening disease ehrlichiosis.

The species presents concerns due to its ability to reproduce asexually, too. A single female Asian longhorned tick can produce an entire colony, the Bridgeport Daily Voice explained, allowing it to rapidly expand its numbers.

Additionally, disease-carrying ticks and insects are becoming more prevalent as warmer temperatures enable them to propagate to more areas, such as Pleasure Beach.

Cases of Lyme disease have skyrocketed, and ticks may infect as many as 625,000 people every year, USA Today warned.

What's being done about disease-carrying ticks?

To address the infestation at Pleasure Beach, officials announced the city of Bridgeport "will be conducting a series of treatment and containment efforts throughout the area." These efforts will promote public health and environmental safety, according to the city.

The city also stated it will monitor conditions and open the beach once it is safe to do so, hopefully next summer.

Until then, individuals can take actions to prevent tick-borne diseases by reducing their exposure to ticks. Wearing long clothing and applying insect repellent can keep the disease-carrying arachnids off of you in tick-prone places like grassy or wooded areas, the CDC recommended.

While rising temperatures increase ticks and disease, addressing the root of the problem –– like polluting energy sources –– can help stop their spread.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.