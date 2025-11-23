New study uncovers disturbing hazard that can linger for over a century: 'Can then hitch a ride'

A new study shows that plastic slowly degrades on ocean surfaces, lingering for over a century after they were placed there.

What's happening?

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have published a new study showing that plastic pollution does not simply sink. Instead, plastics slowly degrade into smaller microplastics, which are pieces smaller than 5 millimeters.

Even after a century, the scientists said about 10% of the original plastic could be found on ocean surfaces. If plastic pollution were to cease today, existing debris would still be found on the water for years to come.

"People often assume that plastic in the ocean just sinks or disappears," Dr. Nan Wu, the paper's lead author, said in a Queen Mary University of London article. "But our model shows that most large, buoyant plastics degrade slowly at the surface, fragmenting into smaller particles over decades. These tiny fragments can then hitch a ride with marine snow to reach the ocean floor, but that process takes time."

Why are microplastics important?

Our overreliance on plastic, most of which is created using chemicals from fossil fuels, has created an abundance of pollution that never really decomposes. Instead, the material breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces of plastic debris. This has caused, as one of the researchers put it, "an intergenerational problem."

These microplastics have been found everywhere from the deep sea to remote Antarctica. They've even been found in the human body, and their impact on our systems has yet to be fully determined. One study found that it could exacerbate chronic lung disease. Another found that it could increase the risk of cancer.

What's being done about microplastics?

Researchers continue to study the extent of microplastic pollution and its impact on our planet. The best way to curb this issue is to use less plastic to stop the accumulation of this harmful waste. While it can feel intimidating to work toward a cleaner, healthier planet, we can all take steps to educate ourselves and make changes to combat climate change.

