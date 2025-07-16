Rangers issue urgent plea after making concerning discovery on remote beach: 'In certain sections we were using shovels'

Indigenous rangers patrolling remote beaches in Australia are facing an overwhelming influx of plastic pollution, and they may soon lose the funding that allows them to do something about it.

What's happening?

Each year after monsoon season, winds drive tons of plastic waste and abandoned fishing nets onto the shores of the Gulf of Carpentaria, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Rangers from Numbulwar Numburindi, Anindilyakwa Land, and Sea Rangers say there are ankle-deep layers of plastic, ghost nets with trapped animals, and seemingly pristine beaches hiding garbage beneath the sand.

"It was that bad that in certain sections we were using shovels because the rubbish came halfway up your calves," said Sea Shepherd's Grahame Lloyd, who has worked with Indigenous rangers to clean turtle nesting beaches.

Since 2020, the federally funded Ghost Net Initiative has helped local ranger groups remove more than 160,000 kilograms of debris. But that funding is set to expire soon, with no clear commitment to renewal.

Why is plastic and fishing waste concerning?

Beyond the heartbreaking effects on trapped turtles, dolphins, and even buffalo, growing piles of plastic pollution are endangering marine food chains and threatening Indigenous communities who rely on clean, healthy coastlines. Rangers say ghost nets — abandoned fishing gear — are particularly deadly and difficult to remove.

Scientists warn that plastic pollution is getting worse — 8 to 10 million tonnes end up in the ocean yearly. Without long-term support, the beaches these rangers protect could become polluted and dangerous dumping grounds.

Plastic pollution also breaks down into microplastics, which end up in our food, drinking water, and bodies. The health problems associated with microplastics will only get worse if we don't take action now.

What's being done to protect the ocean?

Indigenous ranger groups, researchers, and volunteers are using drone technology and artificial intelligence to detect nets buried under sand or tangled in mangroves — but those tools still require people on the ground to retrieve debris, often in dangerous and remote conditions. Programs such as the Ghost Net Initiative rely on funding.

Australia has committed $1.4 million to regional partnerships working with the Global Ghost Gear Initiative. At a recent U.N. Ocean Conference, environment minister Murray Watt signaled support for a global plastic pollution treaty, but it's unknown whether these domestic ranger programs will continue to receive funding.

Supporting conservation and cleanup programs, as well as using less plastic in our daily lives, are two of the most direct ways individuals can help. To learn more about protecting the ocean and reducing waste, explore efforts such as oyster reef restoration and upcycled waste projects.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.