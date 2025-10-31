Experts issue dire warning about common Halloween decoration: 'We're really concerned'

Plastic Halloween decorations might give trick-or-treaters a fright, but they can also pose a real danger to wildlife, such as nesting birds. Experts are sounding the alarm about plastic cobwebs and offering eco-friendly ways to get into the spooky season spirit.

What's happening?

When used as outdoor decorations, sticky plastic cobwebs can ensnare birds and pollute the environment.

Birds have long incorporated human-made materials into their nests. One study found that plastic accounted for a quarter of the materials used in bird nests in Australia, as The Sydney Morning Herald reported. When birds incorporate plastic cobwebs into their nests, fledglings risk getting trapped in the stretchy fibers.

The problem is particularly dire in Australia, where Halloween coincides with bird nesting season.

"We're really concerned that a lot of unnecessary bird deaths will occur because of it," Sean Dooley, senior adviser at Birdlife Australia, told the Herald.

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

Holidays are a chance for stores to sell all sorts of disposable plastic decorations, from red, white, and blue cups for the Fourth of July to multicolored ornaments for Christmas.

Most of these holiday decorations wind up in landfills, where they gradually release toxic gases. Instead of biodegrading as organic materials would, they break down into tiny microplastics that can make their way into people's bodies.

What can I do to reduce plastic pollution from holiday decor?

Holidays are a great opportunity to get crafty, and you can minimize your environmental impact by choosing natural materials. People might make cobwebs out of wool or cotton instead of plastic, as the Herald noted. Treehugger recommends weaving webs out of natural twine.

You can check out our guide for choosing eco-friendly Halloween decor — or simply get creative with the compostable materials you have on hand. Remember sustainability tips heading into the holiday season. Your local birds, as well as the environment more broadly, will thank you.

