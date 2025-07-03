Shopper vents frustration after spotting concerning product display before major holiday: 'Ridiculous'

Decorating for the holidays has been a thing for hundreds of years, but in modern times, most decorations aren't made with natural materials that you can gather in your backyard. Due to its affordability and versatility, plastic is by far the most common material used in holiday decorations, but it's highly damaging to the environment.

A Reddit user recently criticized a store for its display of Fourth of July products, which were predominantly made with plastic.

What happened?

The poster shared a photo of patriotic plates, cups, napkins, glow sticks, and other items that their local grocer was selling ahead of the holiday. It was all undoubtedly at an affordably low price, but the plastic waste is a glaring downside, especially considering you can only use the products once a year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"End cap of cheap 4th of July junk at the grocery store. I checked, it's all made in China," the original poster said, highlighting the irony of another country making products for an American holiday.

"I work at a thrift store, and the amount of 4th of July stuff (especially clothing) we get is ridiculous," another said on the thread, which was posted on May 14.

Another person had a more positive outlook, at least toward the items that are more useful than mere decorations, noting that they take advantage of the post-holiday sales on themed items like napkins.

"I always buy these things at the end of the season, stuff like the nice sturdy paper napkins are a great discount usually from like $4 a pack down to 25 cents a pack," they wrote.

"Keep them in a box for entertaining whenever you need them, instead of buying the $4 pack last minute the day of the party. … No one really cares whether they match the theme, if anything it's a fun conversation starter between people. Also great for random game nights etc."

Why is plastic waste concerning?

According to the UN Environment Programme, the world is "drowning in plastics," with approximately 440 million tons of the material produced annually, despite widespread awareness of the environmental and health risks it poses. Plastic production increased significantly after World War II, reshaping the packaging and consumer goods industries and life as we know it. While plastic has made life easier, it has come with a huge environmental toll.

UNEP noted that out of all the plastic that has ever been produced, just 9% has been recycled. The rest ends up in landfills, where it leaches harmful chemicals into the soil and water, and puts nearby communities at risk of developing health issues from regular exposure.

Many plastics also end up in the oceans from littering, improper waste disposal, and even wind or rain sweeping trash into waterways that lead to the sea.

According to the UNEP, approximately 21 million to 25 million tons of plastic materials enter aquatic ecosystems each year. If animals mistake plastic pieces for food or become entangled in them, they may die or suffer severe injuries. Without adequate intervention, it's estimated that the amount of plastic waste flowing into marine environments will nearly triple by 2040.

Are companies doing anything about this?

The OP didn't disclose where they shopped, but other major grocery chains are ramping up efforts to reduce plastic use. For example, SpartanNash recently announced a plan to collect recycled plastic bags at its company-operated stores and upcycle them into accessibility ramps for veterans.

Select Whole Foods stores in California are offering refill stations for customers to stock up on Dr. Bronner's fair trade organic soap, helping them save money while cutting down on plastic usage.

Kroger, the country's largest supermarket chain, pioneered a zero-waste shopping program through its Loop brand in 2021, which allows customers in select regions to purchase products in durable, reusable containers and return them to the store for cleaning and refilling.

What else is being done to reduce plastic pollution?

Food delivery and packaging companies are also stepping up to the plate with innovative solutions to the plastic crisis. The Netherlands-based company Just Eat Takeaway announced that it partnered with a packaging giant to develop containers made from sustainably sourced corrugated paper, which will help its 41,000 restaurant partners use less plastic.

CelluComp, a materials science company, teamed up with Minnesota farmers to create a commercial facility that manufactures plastic-free food packaging made from sugar beet pulp and other eco-friendly materials.

Individually, we can make a dent in plastic waste by opting for plastic-free alternatives in everyday life, such as reusable water bottles and homemade coffee rather than disposable items that will likely end up in landfills. As a bonus, you'll save a significant amount of money by purchasing products that are designed to last, rather than being discarded after just one use.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.