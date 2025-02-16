Residents revive old park through incredible landscaping transformation: 'This should be done everywhere'

"I'm honestly blown away by how well it has done."

Even the ugliest patches of grass and dirt can be turned into a sanctuary for pollinators, as one YouTuber shared.

"What's the point of this grass?" YouTuber Andrew (@Andrew_the_Arborist) shared in his video of an incredible transformation of a grass patch at a local park.

In the video, Andrew shows a Google Maps Street View image of a tiny patch of dirt next to a parking lot of a park in Pennsylvania. With the help of Colonial Canopy Trees, the Plymouth Township Environmental Advisory Board, and a grant from the Pennsylvania Native Plant Society, Andrew and others were able to replace the dirt patch with native wildflowers, which included milkweed and asters.

"In its first full year, I'm honestly blown away by how well it has done," Andrew says in the video.

The video shows the gorgeous colors of the wildflowers that grew over a year on the patch, attracting tons of pollinators, including butterflies, bees, and native insects.

"One of my highlights this year was seeing the Northern Golden Bumble Bee for the first time," Andrew said, showing a video of the vulnerable species native to Pennsylvania that loved the wildflowers.

In addition to the wildflowers, Andrew and the nonprofit posted an educational sign at the garden that "teaches people about the importance of native plants." Above the sign stands a birdhouse, further attracting wildlife to the tiny sanctuary.

"The info provided by the sign and the QR code are really a home run," one commenter wrote. "I often get inspired by things when I'm out and about, but it's inevitably really difficult to track down the details I want to know. Bless you for making it so easy for people to identify the plants and see where to buy them!"

Wildflowers, those that are Indigenous to a certain area, are vital in providing food for a number of pollinators. They also help enrich soil and require less maintenance than more traditional lawns, which can contribute to water pollution and diminish ecosystems. A recent study from the University of Warsaw found that even a small patch of wildflowers can foster the same amount of biodiversity as an entire meadow.

From park areas like this one to sidewalk plots and tree orchards, wildflowers can help beautify a space, feed pollinators, and improve your mental health.

"Standing in the sun and watching bees rummage through wildflowers is easily in the top 3 of life's simple pleasures," a commenter wrote.

"This should be done everywhere unkempt lawns are," another wrote.

"Taking a 'meh' patch of ground and making it something beautiful is one of the simple joys of gardening," said another commenter.

If you have a patch of grass you are looking to turn into a wildflower garden, check out this starter guide.

