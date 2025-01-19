Urban gardener shares stunning before-and-after transformation from native wildflower project: 'I love them'

Mr. Bloom's company website offers seed mixes for all areas of the United States.

An urban gardener did a victory dance after unveiling the impressive results of planting native wildflowers.

TikToker Mr. Bloom (@sfinbloom) shared the before-and-after of putting in some seeds on a sidewalk plot.

In the first image, we see Mr. Bloom shaking up his seed mix on the ragged plot. The magic happens quickly, and what appears to be a large batch of California poppy steals the show. The video zooms in to show a close-up of not just the wildflowers but also a bee circling them. Upon closer examination, purple Chinese houses take away a bit of the spotlight and attract another bee.

Mr. Bloom continues to performatively shake up the seed mix and celebrate the results. In the caption, the TikToker triumphantly declares that "planting native wildflowers is punk AF." Mr. Bloom's company website offers seed mixes for all areas of the United States. Its stated mission is "to democratize gardening and fight plant inequity and nature deficiencies by sharing our knowledge and passion about sustainable garden design & landscaping."

SFInBloom's work is commendable for a few reasons. For one thing, native plants don't just beautify the urban landscape. They also aid important pollinators such as bees. Pollinators are critical to many of our food sources, and they are under threat due to changes in the climate.

Plants in general also help capture carbon, which can offset pollution and assist biodiversity. Going native can also save money, water, and upkeep for gardeners, as the plants are better suited to thrive in the local climate. Larger projects in cities involving growing trees and orchards can combat the urban heat island effect, make a meaningful difference in air quality, and fight food insecurity.

The TikTok community was supportive of Mr. Bloom's efforts and wanted to get in on the action.

One supportively branded the urban gardeners as "rockstars" in reference to the caption.

Another viewer was hoping to bring the spirit overseas, writing, "I want to recreate here in Israel we need that kind of optimism here rn."

"I love them sm," a third viewer said of the vibrant orange flowers.

