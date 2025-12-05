  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers issue warning after observing concerning change in animal behavior: 'Much more far-reaching than previously assumed'

"These tests are not complex enough and are typically not mandatory."

by Beth Newhart
Researchers found that after exposure, the animals showed clear behavioral changes.

Photo Credit: iStock

A recent study found new evidence that shows common herbicides and insecticides have a serious impact on wildlife.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed the behaviors of bees and fish to monitor any changes after they were exposed to plant protection products, according to a press release from Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ)

The team focused on wildlife that are most likely to come into contact with these products. Bees and other pollinators fly through the area and can be exposed directly to the spray. But aquatic animals are also impacted when rain washes the product residue into local waterways.

They found that after exposure, the animals showed clear behavioral changes. The bees foraged less and processed nectar differently than normal. This could impair their ability to manage their colonies or pollinate properly, threatening entire ecosystems.

Why is it concerning?

In gardening and agriculture, sprayable products are frequently used to protect crops from pests, diseases, and weeds. And while they may ensure strong and healthy plants, they can also have a negative effect on the environment around them.

"The effects that we were able to measure in these animal models suggest that the actual ecological effects of plant protection products are much more far-reaching than previously assumed," said Martin von Bergen, a biologist at UFZ and joint principal investigator of the study, per the press release.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

What's being done about it?

More research is needed to fully understand these effects long-term, the team said, and there should be more behavioral testing done during the process of developing new plant protection products.

"Although animal behavior tests following exposure to low concentrations of chemicals are already included in the risk assessment of chemicals in some cases, these tests are not complex enough and are typically not mandatory," said Cassandra Uthoff, a doctoral student at UFZ and lead author of the study.

Do you think the construction industry is too wasteful?

Definitely 👍

Not at all 👎

Most projects are 👷

Only some projects are 🚧

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x