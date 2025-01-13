  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man makes incredible discovery after finding odd-looking bird on property: 'It's an extraordinary long-lived species'

Cullinan was moved to protect the species from over-farming.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Cullinan was moved to protect the species from over-farming.

Photo Credit: iStock

After Australian farmer George Cullinan spotted a strange-looking bird on his property, he was galvanized to learn more about the creature, which turned out to be an incredibly rare plains-wanderer. 

A shy spotted species with a yellow beak and yellow legs, the bird is critically endangered, as detailed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"It's an extraordinary long-lived species that we're almost on the brink of losing," Trust for Nature manager David Dore told the ABC.

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷🏾‍♀️

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Unfortunately, Cullinan had found his plains-wanderer dead in a water trough. However, the 98-year-old's curiosity led to collaborations with Trust for Nature and the Birchip Landcare Group to install song meters — and a surprising discovery.

According to the report, the song meters recorded 110 plains-wanderer sounds over three weeks, a shocking number given that there are as few as 250 of the birds left in the wild. 

"There'd be more than one bird there for that many calls," Birchip Landcare Group member Brian Lea explained to the ABC. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

With habitat degradation one of the key factors contributing to the bird's plight, Cullinan was moved to protect the species from over-farming. In 2024, he established a nearly 225-acre covenant on his property, complete with a 20-acre lake and 500-year-old box trees. 

Community-led conservation initiatives and land trusts are among the tools we have to protect crucial water sources and habitats, and Cullinan's covenant operates similarly to the latter. Trust for Nature possesses the covenant's land title to ensure the bird's habitat remains undeveloped. 

Sadly, Cullinan died in the fall of 2024. Yet his legacy lives on, and his work was honored at his memorial service at the Birchip Lawn Cemetery in September.

"From what I've heard, he was a great contributor in the district all of his life," Dore told the ABC. "This last gift to the birds is really something that will keep him in many people's memories for a long, long time."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x