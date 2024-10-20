Land trust acquires over 160 acres of threatened land to kick off massive project: 'Property that otherwise would have been destroyed'

"We are hoping some angels step up and help us cover the $125,000 we had to put into saving this land."

Thanks to the Oswit Land Trust, 165 acres of land in California's Riverside County are to be protected and preserved.

Located near Diamond Valley Lake and San Jacinto Mountain, "these ecosystems are home to several federally threatened and state endangered animal species," wrote The Palm Springs Post.

The land, which land acquisition director Bettina Rosmarino in the Post called "property that otherwise would have been destroyed," is not only a win for wildlife but a step toward completing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 executive order.

Known as "30x30," the order aims to conserve "30% of California's lands and coastal waters by 2030," per California Nature.



It's not just California. President Biden signed a nationwide 30x30 order in 2021 with the same goal — to preserve 30% of the United States by 2030.

California Nature's annual 30x30 progress report reveals that as of mid-2024, "25.2% of California's lands and 16.2% of its coastal waters are under long-term conservation and care for the benefit of plant, animal, and human communities."

The order contains additional benefits, like a focus on parks and outdoor recreation, incentives for landowners, fishers, and farmers, and the creation of jobs.

Conservation efforts protect endangered plant and animal species, reduce soil erosion and flooding risk, lower carbon emissions, and can even boost the local economy through tourism.

California continues to make great progress toward conservation, restoration, and preservation, with several states, like Nevada and Massachusetts, following close behind.

If you're interested in contributing to the Oswit Land Trust, you can make a donation through its website. If you're feeling extra generous, you can find and donate to other climate causes, too.

"We are hoping some angels step up and help us cover the $125,000 we had to put into saving this land," said Jane Garrison, the executive director of the trust, to the Post.

