Community members come together to tackle dangerous growth overtaking local school: 'This desperately needs to be done'

Invasive vines that have wreaked havoc at a middle school are finally being removed.

Environmental conservation group ShoreRivers partnered with Talbot County Public Schools, the town of Easton, and Third Haven Friends Meeting to protect a local school from the invasive vines growing there.

In a video posted to Facebook, ShoreRivers shows the extent of the growth of the invasive species. The thicket of vines was far taller than forestry mulcher equipment and stretched across a field — not only an eyesore but also a real danger for the kids who played there.

Invasive vines are notoriously difficult to get rid of, with many species growing back rapidly. In the video, a forestry mulcher was used to efficiently remove swathes of the vines. ShoreRivers said work to remove the invasive species will take 18 months, and that once the land is cleared, it will be reforested.

According to the University of Maryland, invasive vines that can kill trees if left unmanaged include kudzu, porcelain berry, wisteria, Japanese honeysuckle, English ivy, and Oriental bittersweet.

Invasive crops aren't only a massive headache to deal with; they can also threaten the ecosystem of the land. Having a yard filled with native plants can save you time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. It can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

If you are trying to rejuvenate your own yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be simple and will save you money in the long run. Simply introducing native plants such as clover or buffalo grass to your garden can do your yard (and your wallet) a world of good.

"This vine is actually choking out the American forest," one Facebook user commented. "This desperately needs to be done."

Someone else added: "Kids need nature close. Thank you for replanting!"

