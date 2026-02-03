Woman captures rare footage after husband notices strange motion on old tree in yard: 'Beaver called in sick'

The saying "nature is metal" has been circulating for years. It is based on the idea that nature can be as brutal as it is beautiful.

This was captured on camera by a pair of homeowners who spotted a woodpecker going to town on what appeared to be a dead tree.

TikToker Kaci Ernest (@thatcookinteacher) started recording after her husband caught the bird hammering away at the end of their backyard.

While some people might assume that woodpeckers are small birds, certain species can grow quite large. The bird featured in the short clip appeared to be a pileated woodpecker, which the U.S. National Park Service describes as the largest woodpecker in the country.

With a size comparable to a large crow, the pileated woodpecker can certainly make an impression on people. The bird's large size is exactly what caught the eye of Kaci's husband.

"Husband at 8 AM: Babe look at this big a** woodpecker," the TikToker wrote in her post.

Just a few hours later, the couple saw that the bird had completely knocked down the dead tree.

As some users in the comments section noted, not only did the woodpecker help the homeowners by removing a potential source of harmful pests, but the bird likely saved them from needing to pay to have it removed.

"What are his quotes," one user asked.

"Beaver called in sick," another commenter joked.

Once a dead tree is removed from a backyard, there are endless options to choose from to fill in the void. That includes installing beneficial native plants.

Since native plants are better suited to local environments, they can often grow deeper roots, accessing underground water sources and requiring less time and effort to maintain. These plants can also attract plenty of pollinators that can help your yard flourish.

