Homeowner captures video of iconic creature living up to its name in garden: 'Beautiful'

You never know who might take an interest in your yard work. This one, however, almost makes too much sense.

TikToker and gardening expert West Coast Plants (@westcoastplants101) shared the moment when a woodpecker fully lived up to its title.

In the video, the renowned bird chops away at a fallen log in the TikToker's yard with some nice carnage to show for it. The woodpecker is ever mindful of its surroundings throughout and flies off to a nearby tree after about 40 seconds. It scurries away up the tree as the footage wraps.

West Coast Plants wrote of the cameo in the caption: "I had a helper in the garden…This is a beautiful male Pileated Woodpecker."

The woodpecker didn't just help the TikToker with breaking down the log. It likely played an even more helpful role for the local ecosystem.

As the Audubon Society noted, woodpeckers are a "keystone species" that is critical to other animals in woodland areas. The nest-holes they make become useful for owls, ducks, and other birds.

As West Coast Plants did, intentionally or not, the Audubon Society suggests leaving part of cut-down trees for woodpeckers to work their magic. Nature Canada cited even more benefits generated by the pileated woodpecker. They include keeping the insect population under control and aiding nutrient cycling.

A key part of attracting this vital species and helping protect its existence is rewilding your lawn.

It's no coincidence West Coast Plants' in-the-woods setup is a popular hangout spot for the bird. Upgrading your yard to a setup that blends in with local nature can help out important animals and pollinators.

It also can help you save money and time by reducing your yard's need for water and constant upkeep. You'll also get occasional thrilling visitors like woodpeckers to your space.

Fortunately, for numerous woodpeckers like the pileated and red-cockaded species, recent conservation efforts are bearing fruit. The birds are currently experiencing a resurgence.

That's good news for the video's viewers on TikTok, who were awestruck by the bird.

One wrote: "That's a huge bird! How beautiful."

"They are spectacular, though sometimes we surprise each other when they are on the vine above our deck, eating berries," West Coast Plants replied. "Not sure who's more startled."

