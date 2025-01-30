Man calls out drivers over their questionable vehicle choices: 'Our roads and parking lots are overrun with these things'

"It's the aesthetic and wanting to feel like a country boi without being one."

A TikToker has taken to the app to call out truck drivers for their massive vehicles, arguing that most drivers don't use them for their intended purpose.

User molesrcool (@molesrcool) started his video by saying, "Dudes will say I need to haul things, and then the parking garage at the office looks like this," before pointing to a picture of a garage chock-full of massive pickup trucks.

"Let's face it," he continues. "The way that most guys use these trucks, they might as well be station wagons or minivans."

He points out that they'll buy their giant truck and use it to get to and from the office or to pick their kids up from school.

"This gives you a manly, rugged image without actually having to do manly or rugged things," he says.

He cites statistics that show 75% of pickup truck owners tow things one time or less per year, and 70% take their trucks off-road once or less per year. Even more damning, he notes that 35% of pickup owners never haul anything.

"I guarantee a lot of the hauling that is done is stuff like this," he says, gesturing to a pair of small boxes in the back of a pickup truck, "that could easily be done in a hatchback, if not more easily because you could actually reach it."

He discusses the safety concerns with pickups, noting their massive blind spots, and the fact that their height means they cause more damage when striking pedestrians, while also pointing out that current pickups are larger than World War II-era tanks.

This is just the latest in a long line of people calling out massive trucks as being a problem for other people. They've been called dangerous and unnecessarily large. One even called out his neighbor for leaving it running in his driveway for close to three hours.

Commenters on this post were quick to pile on the truck hate.

"In Europe larger vehicles are taxed more," one said. "Should be what we do here."

"Being a 9-5 guy with a massive pickup truck is just hilarious," said another.

"I live in Nashville. All of this is absolutely true. 100%," said another. "It's the aesthetic and wanting to feel like a country boi without being one. Now our roads and parking lots are overrun with these things."

