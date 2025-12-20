Woman takes matters into own hands after spotting concerning scene at local pond: 'You accomplished a lot'

After spotting a section of invasive plant species growing at her local pond, one woman decided to take matters into her own hands. She grabbed a pair of hedge shears and hopped into her fishing canoe to remove the invasive plant from the water.

Christine (@cpurdygo) shared her endeavor to TikTok, where many commenters applauded her for her efforts.

"Dealing with ANOTHER invasive species," she shared, showing a bushy section of the pond toward the far back corner. The tall vegetation covered a sizable portion of the pond.

"Phragmites," she labeled.

Phragmites, also known as the common reed, is an aggressive-growing invasive plant that can outcompete native plants for water and nutrients. It spreads outward horizontally through a dense network of roots and rhizomes, as well as vertically — as tall as 15 feet.

This weed also releases chemicals through its roots, which hinders the growth of surrounding plants.

The creator explained that because there were many fish, turtles, and frogs in the pond, she did not want to risk using an herbicide to control the weeds. She opted for manual removal, cutting the stalks below the surface water.

Christine hauled two boats' worth of phragmites out of the pond and panned the camera to the back corner where she had spotted the invasive plant species.

"It looks like I didn't do anything," the creator noted, indicating that the invasive species had spread and grown out of control.

Some invasive species are especially difficult to eradicate. Planting native plants in your backyard may help reduce the amount of available ground there is for invasive plant species to take root.

Native plants are also easier to manage than invasive grass turfs, which require consistent lawn work and watering. By landscaping with native plants, homeowners stand to save time and money on weekly lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plants are a crucial component of a healthy ecosystem, feeding and sheltering local wildlife while attracting pollinators to your yard. Pollinators support plant reproduction — including human food crops — protecting the human food supply.

Replacing invasive lawns with native grass options such as buffalo grass and clover may also provide similar benefits.

"You accomplished a lot!" one user commented.

"Do it lady," another added.

"Get at it!!!!" a third commenter wrote.

