Woman shares satisfying timelapse video after ripping out harmful plants: 'This is awesome'

European common reed, otherwise known as phragmites, is a tall, highly aggressive, and invasive grass that can quickly take over large areas of land.

A conservationist has shared their work removing the grass from a natural area in New Jersey.

Posting on TikTok, Christian (@goneintothewilderness) demonstrated what it takes to remove large swathes of the grasses from natural areas. Removing the invasive plants gives native ones a chance to thrive and restore the natural ecosystem to what it should be.

The Fyke Nature Association is responsible for the work being carried out at Celery Farm Nature Preserve, a 107-acre freshwater wetland in Allendale that is a breeding ground for over 50 species of birds and home to many mammals, birds, insects, and reptiles.

Invasive plants and animals are a problem globally, costing billions of dollars in property damage, lost crops, and impacts on human health. It also costs a lot of money to manage and remove them from areas where they are causing the most destruction.

Lots of invasive plants escape into the wild from people's gardens, where they are planted for their exotic look. Planting native plants is much better for the local ecosystems and can also help people save money because they cost much less to maintain.

People can also switch to a more natural lawn to save further time and money on garden upkeep by planting clover or buffalo grass.

Native plants are adapted to the local ecosystem and weather, so once they are established, there is no need for extensive watering or the addition of fertilizers.

As an added bonus, they also provide food and shelter for local wildlife, so people may find they have some unusual visitors to their yards.

People in the comments were impressed by the removal of so many invasive plants.

"This is awesome," one commenter wrote.

While another added, "You have done so much work!"

