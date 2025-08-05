Gardener captures stunning photo of unexpected yard visitors: 'My heart is so full'

Committing to a native lawn has a host of benefits, not the least of which is the gorgeous wildlife it can attract.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a gardener shared photos of beautiful goldfinches perched in their anise hyssop flowers, which they said also attract bees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Working in the yard, pouring sweat. And Mother Nature sends cheerleaders to remind me of my goals," they wrote in the caption. In the comments, they noted that the goldfinches come by every spring but added, "I've never had so many stick around."

Creating a garden with native plants suited to your planting zone, determined by factors such as elevation, rainfall, and overall climate, has a multitude of benefits.

When you let native and wild plants thrive in your yard, you save time and money on maintenance as well as resources such as water and fertilizer. According to the California Department of Water Resources, native plants can use 85% less water annually than a monoculture lawn, cutting down on environmental stresses and your water bill.

And as the original poster demonstrated, native lawns are fantastic at attracting pollinators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and 35% of the world's crops rely on pollinators to complete their life cycles, making them vital to the plants in your yard and garden as well as those around you.

Having a thriving garden also has mental health benefits. Physical activity is good for you, and gardening has been shown to reduce stress, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Redditors in the comments heaped praise on the OP's gorgeous garden guests, with one person saying, "They are learning yours is a good spot!"

"I know. It makes my eyes leak a little! My heart is so full!" the OP replied.

Another person wrote that they were feeling overworked and overheated pulling out invasive thistles in their garden and appreciated the post, writing, "Thank you for the reminder!"

