'I'm obsessed': Close-up photos reveal the surprisingly goofy faces of snakes

"They so stupid and cute looking."

A Reddit thread about snake close-ups is charming thousands of people by turning a common fear on its head. Instead of fangs and menace, commenters saw pouty mouths, bulbous heads, and silly or "cute" expressions.

The post appeared in r/snakes, where the original poster asked, "Are there any other snakes with silly faces like anacondas? just saw what their faces look like for the first time and I'm obsessed … they so stupid and cute looking."

Photo Credit: Reddit



They added that they were open to seeing "not necessarily pet species just any," though "if they are pets maybe I'll consider getting one after my hognose."

The thread quickly took off as users shared close-up images of everything from vine snakes to Arabian sand boas to elephant trunk snakes.

In the photos, several species seem to have permanently downturned mouths or cartoonishly rounded snouts, making them look confused, grumpy, or oddly smiley.

In response to the top comment, which showed a photo of a vine snake, one user said it looked like a "judgmental shoelace."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Photo Credit: Reddit



Snakes are often feared or misunderstood, even though many species play important roles in ecosystems by controlling rodent populations and helping keep natural systems balanced.

Human activity often shapes these encounters. As development expands into wild habitat, people and snakes are increasingly likely to cross paths in yards, parks, and roadsides.

The post also touched on pet ownership, but admiration does not always translate into a good pet match. Snakes require specialized care, and experts generally caution against impulse-buying exotic animals.

Commenters continued to flood the Reddit thread with photos of their own pet snakes, emphasizing the importance of proper care.

"Watersnakes are super underrated pets. I have two and they're gorgeous, derpy, and super interactive … However, anyone looking to cohab any reptile should always do their research and exercise caution," said one user.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.