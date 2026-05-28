Footage of snake on a train unlocks a new fear for commuters

"Now it will be very difficult for me to sleep in the train."

Thanks to Samuel L. Jackson, we have long been aware of snakes on planes. But one popular video shared on Reddit now has people worried about snakes on trains.

A video, shared in the r/indianrailways community, shows a small olive-brown snake slithering out from under a fire extinguisher compartment near the door.

The snake, which appears to be around 3 to 4 feet long, then makes its way up along the wall and onto the door handle.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear.)

One comment in the thread captured the new fear unlocked by this video.

"Now it will be very difficult for me to sleep in the train," someone wrote. "Always a question in my head — are there snakes in the train?"

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While the snake didn't appear to be near any passengers, you can imagine the panic that it would cause if it were slithering under seats in a crowded compartment.

Human infrastructure increasingly overlaps with wildlife movement. Rail yards, station platforms, and open doors can create accidental entry points for animals trying to navigate landscapes reshaped by people.

A snake inside a train is not just a danger to passengers; it is also in danger itself, especially if frightened travelers or staff react aggressively. These encounters are often a sign of shared environments colliding in stressful ways.

In situations like this, the most practical response is usually a controlled one: alert railway staff, avoid cornering the animal, and keep passengers from crowding the area. Wildlife rescuers and trained handlers are far better equipped to remove snakes safely than bystanders are.

Staying calm and giving the animal space can reduce the chance of escalation. As human travel networks expand, they can unintentionally become part of the paths wildlife takes.

As many commenters expressed, snakes, like most animals, won't attack unless provoked.

"Don't worry," one person wrote. "The snakes will not harm you as they are on the lookout for any rat which may be in the trains. Once they catch a rat, they are good for a week and won't bother nobody."

Another added, "Yup. Snakes are introverted … and mostly don't bother humans."

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