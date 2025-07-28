Tech company unveils prototype mosquito air-defense system — here's how it works

If production stays on track, homeowners could see this tech hit the market early next year.

Picture a backyard barbecue with zero buzzing intruders. That's the promise behind Photon Matrix, a prototype mosquito air-defense system that spots and zaps up to 30 mosquitoes every second before they can land on you.

This plug-and-play device uses light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology to scan the air and locate mosquitoes mid-flight. Once one is spotted — within just 3 milliseconds — the device fires a targeted laser beam to eliminate it.

Unlike traditional repellents or traps, there are no chemical emissions, no messy cleanup, and no noise. It's a sleek, silent approach to pest control that could help reduce mosquito populations and pollution at the same time.

Mosquitoes aren't just annoying — they're responsible for spreading serious illnesses such as malaria, dengue, and Zika. Globally, 700 million people contract mosquito-borne diseases each year, leading to over a million deaths. Traditional control methods often involve harmful chemicals that come with their own risks to human health and the environment.

The Photon Matrix takes a different route. By relying on laser precision rather than pesticides, it offers a cleaner, potentially safer way to protect families from bites and disease without contributing to air and soil contamination.

Drawing on existing sensor and laser technology, Jim Wong and his team developed two versions of the Photon Matrix: a standard model and a Pro version with an extended range. Both models run on a portable power station or power bank, making them just as suitable for a camping trip as for a backyard patio.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The device is raising funds through crowdfunding, with plans for delivery as early as October 2025. If production stays on track, homeowners could see this tech hit the market early next year — offering a hands-free, chemical-free option for pest control that's better for people and the planet.

By making outdoor spaces more comfortable without compromising health or adding to pollution, innovations like the Photon Matrix show just how much potential everyday technology has to create a cleaner, safer world.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



