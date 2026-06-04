Viper lookalike shocks swimmers by snaring a trout in Italy

A photo from a freshwater swimming spot in Liguria, Italy, has turned heads online after showing a snake doing something many beachgoers would never expect: catching a large trout.

The photo was shared to Reddit alongside the caption: "Surprise at our swimming spot: a Viperine Snake caught a Trout."

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the photo, a viperine water snake is shown in shallow water with a brown trout in its mouth. The species is a non-venomous European colubrid, but it has a bold zigzag pattern that closely resembles a true viper — one reason so many people do a double-take when they see it.

That mimicry may help protect the snake from predators, but the animal itself is harmless to people. It is, however, a highly skilled aquatic hunter. Viperine snakes hunt almost exclusively in water and can take prey that seems improbably large for their size.

The setting also unnerved some people, as it was a swimming hole. People and wildlife are increasingly sharing the same spaces, whether because of recreation, development, or changing habitats.

As habitat loss and dwindling food sources push snakes and other wildlife closer to human areas, encounters like these are becoming more common — and many snakes are venomous and pose a threat.

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Animals that look scary are often misunderstood. A harmless species that mimics a venomous one may be killed on sight by people who assume the worst. Even heavily used waterways remain functioning ecosystems, with predators and prey carrying on just below the surface.

Human activity can make these moments more visible — and, at times, more common.

Commenters were struck by the image and appreciative of the harmless snake and its ability.

"Blows my mind that a snake that size can eat a fish that large," one wrote.

"Better at fishing than I am," another joked.

"That's so f****** cool," said a third. "Man I need to go outside more."

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