Experts confirm remarkable first-ever hatching of iconic species in sanctuary: 'Very special moment'

Experts have seen the population increase from a deeply worrying 23 individuals in 1998 to over 300 by 2015.

A bird sanctuary in Singapore is celebrating the first recorded birth of a critically endangered species.

The Straits Times reported that a Philippine cockatoo chick was born in Bird Paradise, the largest aviary in Asia.

The bird park is home to over 3,500 birds, but the latest addition is proving to be a big hit.

Captive breeding programs have had limited success, but the birth offers a glimmer of hope for the future. It was described as a "very special moment" in a social media post by Mandai Wildlife Reserve, one of the program's partner organizations.

The Philippine cockatoo, also known as the red-vented cockatoo, is a striking bird with white plumage and a red undertail. It's that unique look that presents one of its biggest threats: illegal trapping.

Additionally, extensive deforestation and habitat loss have caused a sharp population decline.

The birds were once found throughout the Philippines, but now only 750 remain in the wild, with most found on the Palawan islands.

Local conservation work in Palawan has helped stabilize the country's last remaining wild population of Philippine cockatoos.

According to BirdLife, efforts on Rasa Island have seen the population increase more than tenfold from a deeply worrying 23 mature individuals in 1998 to over 300 by 2015.

Captive breeding programs have provided a lifeline to multiple species, as have successful rewilding efforts. Protecting these creatures boosts biodiversity, which is crucial for a healthy planet.

Nature consistently proves to be remarkably resilient; species long thought extinct in the wild have shown they can bounce back with just a little help.

Sometimes, it's as simple as just giving the species a little room to breathe, although other efforts are a little more involved.

Regardless, the work done by nonprofits like Mandai Wildlife Group is well worth backing. As the organization's assistant vice president of animal care, Anais Tritto, told the Straits Times, the story serves as a potent reminder of the key role staff play in the background.

"Watching this chick grow, we're reminded why conservation matters — not just for the species, but also for the people behind the scenes," Tritto said.

