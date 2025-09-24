Recovering baby rhino strikes up unlikely friendship with sheep named Frank: 'An important part of wildlife conservation'

Such unusual playdates can be used to help sick or injured animals.

South Africa: The Good News reports a new local celebrity couple. The Shamwari Private Game Reserve's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre's matchmaking has given an orphan animal a new lease on life, thanks to a new furry — well, woolly — friend named Frank.

When loneliness slowed down an orphaned rhino calf's recovery, veterinarian Dr. Johan Joubert got a bright but unusual idea. He borrowed a sheep named Frank from a nearby farm. The cross-species pairing worked as the baby rhino began to thrive.

Such unusual playdates are one of the many ways the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre helps sick and injured animals recover before releasing them back into the wild.

"Rehabilitation of sick, abandoned, or injured wildlife is an important part of wildlife conservation, and the knowledge gained helps to support future efforts," Shamwari CEO Joe Cloete told SA:TGN.

Per the Shamwari website, the efforts of the now 25,000-hectare reserve have reversed "nearly 300 years of human impact" on the Eastern Cape of Southern Africa.

The organization's work started in 1992 with the reintroduction of the elephant, white rhino, and hippo. The team followed up by bringing back buffalo and the black rhino. It has since grown to three facilities with researchers and vet students from all over the world.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The team's work of helping and releasing animals back into their natural environment matters for true long-term conservation. Conversely, captive breeding results in animals that struggle to survive in the wild due to a lack of foraging and communicating with their own species. It creates a pattern of reliance on captive care or forced domestication.

Per Earth.org, early death is also common in captivity, particularly among large species like giraffes and elephants.

The natural practices of each species enable biodiversity. Carnivores balance the herbivore population, which prevents overgrazing. More plants mean more oxygen and carbon absorption. After eating fruit and seeds, animal fecal matter re-disperses them into the soil.

The reserve's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre work therefore helps battle the negative effects of a warming planet.

"Our continent's once-bountiful wildlife is under pressure as never before," Cloete stated to SA:TGN. That's why Kenya's Wildlife Service bringing the black rhino to its original habitat after 50 years is also noteworthy.

Anyone can take local action by engaging in local conservation efforts. Start by supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands or volunteering at organizations doing hands-on work.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.