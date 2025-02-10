6-year-old sniffer dog searches for species that could infect and kill millions of trees: 'Incredibly encouraging'

This innovative approach may inspire a new role for detection dogs in preserving ecosystem health and maintaining balance in nature.

On just its hind legs, Ivor, a 6-year-old mixed cocker spaniel and Labrador dog, diligently sniffs at large piles of split firewood, looking for one thing: Phytophthora ramorum.

Originating from the forests of Asia, P. ramorum is an invasive, algae-like water mold that infects over 150 plant species across Europe and North America.

The disease manifests as cankers on a tree's trunk and branches as well as brown and black lesions on the tree's leaves. P. ramorum is incurable and highly virulent — causing sudden oak death in millions of trees. The pathogen thrives in wet conditions and spreads primarily through the movement of infected plant material, including infected soil, roots, leaves, and spore-containing water.

The overheating planet and increased globalization encourage an even more rapid spread of invasive species. With warmer temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events (floods and droughts), and melting sea ice — revealing new shipping channels — the invasive species has more opportunity to move and spread.

Fortunately, Ivor has been trained to stop this pathogen in its tracks. Trained by the United Kingdom's Forest Research and Canine Assisted Pest Eradication, Ivor uses various detection techniques, including scent recognition, to identify the pathogen at a success rate of 89%, Farmers Guide reported. Correctly identifying infected plants and materials helps control the spread of the disease, preserving the rest of the plant species within the forest.

Dr. Heather Dun, a research pathologist with the UK Forest Research, finds the success of these initial detection trials "incredibly encouraging," per Farmers Guide.

"This groundbreaking research using detection dogs to identify Phytophthora ramorum, alongside other innovative approaches to tackle pests and diseases, will play a key role in maintaining biosecurity," said professor Nicola Spence, the chief plant health officer for the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, per Farmers Guide.

As Ivor's handlers work hard to improve their detection success rates, this innovative approach may inspire a new role for detection dogs in preserving ecosystem health and maintaining balance in nature.

So far, Welsh puppies have landed in Africa to protect wildlife from illegal poaching activities. Dogs are eradicating lanternfly egg masses in forests and near vineyards, and Hawaiʻi is using dogs to sniff out invasive pests on ships and planes entering the island.

"Biosecurity is incredibly important, and detection dogs like Ivor are an exciting new method for helping to protect our trees," said Dun, per Farmers Guide.

