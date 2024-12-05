Scientists sound alarm over behavior observed in endangered monkey species: '[It could] push them to extinction'

"We risk losing not just two monkey species but also a vital part of Bangladesh's biodiversity."

A recent study out of Bangladesh confirms a concerning trend in monkey behavior, potentially leading to the extinction of two species of langurs: Phayre's langurs and capped langurs.

What's happening?

Mongabay reported that the study — conducted by the German Primate Center — took place from 2018 to 2023 throughout six different forests in the northeastern region of Bangladesh. It confirmed hybridization of Phayre's langurs and capped langurs.

Researchers said human interference and deforestation have caused the two species to form hybrids, which could tragically "push them to extinction in a few generations," per Mongabay.

Tanvir Ahmed, the study's lead researcher, said, "Bangladesh's langur populations are small and isolated, limiting gene flow. This hybridization in restricted populations heightens their extinction risk."

Ahmed added, "Furthermore, our laws primarily protect pure langurs, leaving hybrids unprotected. If hybrids persist into future generations, we'll face tough decisions about their role in our ecosystem."

There are fewer than 500 Phayre's langurs and 600 capped langurs in the northeastern Bangladesh rainforests, and the animals are already listed as critically endangered and endangered, respectively, by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"If we don't take action now, we risk losing not just two monkey species but also a vital part of Bangladesh's biodiversity," Ahmed said.

Why is hybridization important?

Interbreeding could lead to the langur populations eventually being wiped out. Hybrids are often born infertile, so the populations will inevitably decrease.

As more hybrids are produced, the two parent species lose their distinct genetic makeup. Hybridization can also have a damaging effect on critical biodiversity and is a significant indicator of ecological change.

Combining species can also lead to the spread of disease that otherwise would be contained by unconnected populations. This poses a threat not only to wildlife but also to humans, as primates are often hunted and traded.

Researchers for the study cite deforestation, hunting, habitat fragmentation, and other human activities as responsible for the hybridization, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts.

What's being done about conservation?

The study recommended the government prioritize habitat preservation and create pathways to connect isolated langur populations.

Conservation efforts have proven to be effective at saving at-risk wildlife species and habitats. Regular technological advancements, eliminating invasive species, and ecosystem protections are only a few of the many conservation methods employed around the globe that help preserve our environment and wildlife.

