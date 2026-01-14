  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert issues warning over pests that could wreak havoc on your home: 'Dubious distinction'

They can carry dangerous pathogens on their bodies.

by Craig Gerard
According to researchers, the pharaoh ant has managed to invade cities on every continent.

Photo Credit: iStock

Most people know the annoyance of dealing with an ant infestation. Besides the frustration they cause, ants can lead to costly extermination efforts and ongoing pest control. But a new global mapping study pinpoints one of the most difficult and invasive species of ant. 

What's happening?

Earth.com reported that a new study led by J.C. Nickerson, an entomologist at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Plant Industry. His team focused on the pharaoh ant, which has managed to invade cities on every continent. 

The ants move through walls, ceilings, and electrical conduits and have multiple queens, which keeps them spreading rapidly. They form interconnected nests, meaning if you find some ants, there are likely a ton more. 

According to Earth.com, Nickerson said that the species "carries the dubious distinction of being the most difficult household ant to control."

Why is controlling ant infestations important?

Besides being a headache for homeowners, the ants are also ubiquitous in hospitals. According to a survey, one-tenth of all hospitals in England are infested with ants. They easily move through gauze dressings and sterile packs, IV lines, bandages, and other sensitive equipment that must remain as clean as possible to ensure positive health outcomes. 

Furthermore, the ants can carry pathogens such as salmonella, staphylococcus, and streptococcus on their bodies, which are particularly dangerous in hospitals. 

Invasive pests of all kinds are dangerous wherever they appear. They not only can potentially spread disease but also compete for vital resources that native plants and animals need. This can disrupt ecosystems, threaten biodiversity, and even hurt our food chain. 

For example, a TikToker shared this lesson the hard way when he tried to remove the invasive kudzu plant from his property. The plant can smother other plants and even take over buildings. The widely reported spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly has spotlighted the millions of dollars in agricultural damage it has caused. 

What's being done about ant infestations?

The report demonstrated that conventional sprays can actually make the situation worse, because affected colonies split into multiple nests and retreat deeper into buildings. Food-based traps seem to work best with some insecticides that can infect whole colonies slowly but surely. 

Of course, educating ourselves about critical climate issues makes us aware of invasive pests and how to best fight them. And there are also many great ways to control pests without the use of chemicals. 

In the case of the annoying invasive pharaoh ant, the best steps are to follow the science and be patient.

