Health officials investigating reasons for chemical spill that is impacting community: 'These ... just don't disappear'

Most people in Harpswell, Maine, had no idea anything was wrong until they were told not to eat the fish.

A firefighting foam spill months earlier had quietly made its way into the water, and the chemicals were persistent.

Locals are asking why it took so long to find out, and what it means for their health moving forward.

What's happening?

Environmental officials in Maine are still assessing the fallout from the state's largest recorded spill of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) months after it happened.

As News Center Maine reported, a malfunction at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station caused more than 50,000 gallons of water mixed with PFAS-laden firefighting foam to spill.

The contaminated runoff traveled through storm drains and ponds before reaching Harpswell Cove.

"These chemicals just don't disappear; they stay around, but the ocean is a big body of water, so it dilutes them," said senior research scientist Christoph Aeppli.

According to the Harpswell Anchor, tests later revealed PFAS levels in the cove had jumped to 70 times higher than what was recorded just two years earlier.

State agencies issued a warning against eating fish from the area, and community members are now worried about the safety of the water and wildlife they rely on.

What are PFAS?

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down naturally.

They are used in a diverse range of products and substances, from cookware to firefighting foam. These synthetic compounds have been linked to serious health problems, including cancer, liver damage, immune system harm, and reproductive issues, as Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health observed.

These chemicals can build up in fish, soil, and drinking water. In the case of Harpswell Cove, nearby residents are concerned about what long-term exposure could mean for their health.

According to the Environmental Working Group, 2,719 U.S. communities have documented PFAS contamination, and many of them are still waiting for cleanup plans or drinking water protections.

What's being done about the spill?

In response to the Brunswick spill, Maine's Department of Environmental Protection has launched an investigation and stepped up water testing in the area.

The U.S. Navy, which operated the former airbase, is also under pressure to expand cleanup and monitoring plans. Meanwhile, local environmental groups are conducting independent sampling to hold agencies accountable and track the spread of contamination.

On the policy front, Maine has passed some of the nation's toughest PFAS laws, including a ban on most PFAS-containing products by 2030. More states are following suit, and the EPA finalized federal drinking water standards for six PFAS compounds, which will require utilities to start testing and filtering for them in the coming years.

At home, you can help protect yourself by using water filters certified to remove PFAS and checking for contamination in your area through your state's health department or the EWG's tap water database.

Taking action to educate yourself on toxic chemicals like PFAS and the health risks that come with them is one small but powerful step toward building a healthier, more resilient future.

