Officials warn residents to avoid coming into contact with mysterious foam in local waterways: 'Help protect you, your family and your pets'

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a warning regarding foam on the surface of the state's bodies of water, from the Great Lakes to small streams. Contact with contaminated foam could prove harmful to human health.

What's happening?

In many cases, foam on water surfaces contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — synthetic "forever chemicals" found in many common household items that linger in the environment without breaking down. Unchecked, PFAS can lead to myriad health concerns, from fertility issues to liver damage.

Rising levels of contamination in Michigan's waters have given authorities cause for concern. Especially as summer approaches and people flock to cool off in lakes and rivers, the MDHHS has cautioned individuals to avoid contact with foam and rinse off in the case of a foam encounter. Beyond skin exposure, swallowing PFAS is of particular concern.

"Foam can appear white, off-white, or brown and may have an earthy or fishy scent," 9&10 News reported.

Why is contaminated foam concerning?

Research on the potential health consequences of PFAS exposure is only growing in conjunction with the number of PFAS-related lawsuits. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS have been linked to reproductive, developmental, hormonal, and immune issues as well as cancer.

Even more alarming is the fact that PFAS are more prevalent than we might care to observe. Used in nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant furniture, and more, PFAS leach from discarded items into landfills and, from there, make their way into our water supplies, increasing the risk of contamination.

What's being done about PFAS-contaminated foam?

If you suspect you've been exposed to PFAS in your local water supply, authorities urge you to rinse off or bathe at the earliest opportunity, minimizing the duration of your exposure.

"You can accidentally swallow PFAS, as well as bacteria, algae, viruses and other chemicals, if you do not rinse off or bathe after touching foam," MDHHS chief medical executive Natasha Bagdasarian said. "Rinsing off or bathing after water activities will help protect you, your family and your pets from harmful substances that may be in foam or water."

Meanwhile, scientists and innovators are developing various PFAS cleanup technologies to help rid our waters of these toxins. One team of researchers at the University of Oxford recently experimented with phosphate salts as a means of breaking down PFAS. For your part, you can invest in PFAS-free alternatives to standard household items to ensure your safety.

