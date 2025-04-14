Companies race to eliminate harmful industrial by-product linked to serious health risks: 'There is an urgent need'

"We need to identify new technologies to meet this challenge."

A number of companies across the world are looking for new ways to tackle "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

As the demand for artificial intelligence surges, a "chips race" is underway, bringing with it increased concerns of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, Bloomberg reported. The news agency explained that microchips are central to AI technology, but the semiconductor sector that produces them is a major source of PFAS, spewing these chemicals into the environment via wastewater.

"There is an urgent need to prevent any further industrial PFAS pollution and clean up existing contamination," Lee Bell, technical and policy adviser for the International Pollutants Elimination Network, told Bloomberg. He added that incineration won't destroy these chemicals, "so we need to identify new technologies to meet this challenge."

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS refers to a group of man-made chemicals that are used in a variety of consumer goods, including nonstick cookware and water-repellent clothing. These chemicals have been associated with a variety of health impacts, including increased risk of certain cancers and developmental delays in children, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

One study even found that exposure to PFAS through drinking water before birth could lead to an increased risk of childhood cancers.

These chemicals have also made their way into our water supply. In fact, one study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-contaminated tap water. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry contends that most Americans have been exposed to PFAS in one way or another and have it in their blood.

What's being done about PFAS?

Bloomberg reported on a few companies that are developing ways to try to destroy these forever chemicals. While the methods don't remove PFAS from the chip-production process — the publication said these chemicals are still crucial in this industry — they can zap them out afterward.

For instance, Switzerland-based Oxyle AG generates bubbles less than 1 millimeter in diameter in water contaminated with PFAS. The bubbles help grab PFAS molecules and are processed in a way that leaves no toxic by-products, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Boston area-based company Gradiant launched a treatment technology that it says permanently removes and destroys PFAS.

While it's probably impossible to avoid all PFAS from your environment, you can help reduce your exposure by opting for PFAS-free brands and limiting your purchases of nonstick cookware and stain- or water-resistant clothing.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.