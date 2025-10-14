Nearby residents furious as US military bases create dangerous hazard: 'Sick and tired'

The Department of Defense is delaying the cleanup of forever chemicals, which it has used for years across the country. The decision will leave military communities struggling.

What's happening?

According to The New York Times, the military has contributed significantly to the addition of forever chemicals, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in the environment, due to the way it trains crews on military bases to fight fires using foam containing these chemicals.

In 2017, communities stationed at these bases began reporting a disturbing amount of PFAS in their drinking water.

The Department of Defense was supposed to begin cleaning up the damage, helping around 140 military installations, but now the agency has quietly delayed this cleanup, according to the Times. The delay is so significant that the cleanup for some communities may be pushed back more than a decade.

The decision has left these communities reeling. As the Times reported, Senator Elissa Slotkin explained that these communities "are sick and tired of roadblocks, inaction, red tape and further delays."

Why is this delay concerning?

PFAS have been in use since the 1940s in a variety of products. Today, you can find PFAS in food packaging, personal care and household products, waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware, and more.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people in the United States have experienced PFAS exposure. The main concern with these chemicals is how they build up in people's bodies over time and never go away (hence the name "forever chemicals").

Although most people now have PFAS in their bloodstream, prolonged exposure causes significant amounts of PFAS in the body.

Considering any amount of exposure to these chemicals can be harmful, as scientists have linked PFAS to a number of health problems, prolonged exposure increases the risk of harm.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, just a few of the health issues linked to these chemicals include higher cholesterol, decreased fertility, hormone disruption, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

What's being done about PFAS?

Unfortunately, it's unclear what, if anything, can be done to prevent these delays by the Department of Defense.

However, a bill in the House seeks to require annual updates on cleanup details and PFAS funding from the Secretary of Defense.

Though reduced exposure to PFAS will require work from companies and governments, you can limit your exposure to them somewhat.

Avoid purchasing or using any items labeled as water- or stainproof, unless they specifically say they are free of PFAS. Ditch non-stick cookware, and avoid reheating food in plastic takeout containers. Additionally, strive to stay informed of the PFAS levels in your community.

