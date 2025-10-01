Residents furious as officials delay action on toxic threat in drinking water: 'We just don't have the money'

"I don't know why the state hasn't released the money or what's going on there."

A Wisconsin community is caught between urgent health concerns and stalled political action.

What's happening?

Families in Brockway are facing contaminated wells and growing medical worries tied to toxic "forever chemicals," while a $125 million state trust fund created to help remains untouched.

Local leaders warn that every delay means more residents are left wondering whether their tap water is safe, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"Whoever worked on those wells, tests, studies, drilling, all those people still need to be paid," explained Don Matthews, Brockway's sanitary district president. "We just don't have the money."

But without agreement among lawmakers, the fund remains inaccessible. "I don't know why the state hasn't released the money or what's going on there," added Matthews.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), human-made compounds used in products like nonstick pans and waterproof clothing, have contaminated water systems in communities across the U.S., according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The chemicals don't easily break down and can accumulate in people's bloodstreams, where they've been linked to cancer, liver and kidney disease, and immune problems, per a Stanford Medicine report.

In Wisconsin, small towns like Brockway and Peshtigo are struggling to manage the costs of cleanup without state-level support. Similar challenges nationwide reflect the persistent problem of toxic waste risks in communities.

Why are safe water sources important?

For families relying on private wells, every glass of water could carry invisible risks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shared that long-term exposure is tied to developmental delays in children and increased cancer risks.

Left unaddressed, PFAS could widen public health disparities, burdening smaller towns least able to pay for treatment.

A study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin and an EPA report caution that heavy rains and flooding can push PFAS deeper into groundwater and surface water, hitting small and rural communities hardest.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

Local residents are pushing officials to release the trust fund and help finance new wells and filtration systems. Governor Tony Evers' administration has also requested funds to install a new water filtration system for the Jackson Correctional Institution, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

For individuals, staying informed, taking local action, and testing water sources like home wells can help reduce the risk of PFAS contamination.

Freeing up Wisconsin's trust fund could mark a crucial step toward a cleaner, healthier future where residents no longer have to worry about the water coming from their taps.

