Researchers discover incredible new way our pets can warn us of danger: 'They're going to help us with the work'

Not all that long ago, canaries were regularly carried down into coal mines to serve as indicators of hazardous gases, like the colorless and odorless carbon monoxide. If the bird died, it was a sign for workers to get out and fast. Hence, the phrase "canary in the coal mine" came to signify an early warning of danger.

This canary-based practice was phased out in the latter part of the 20th century. But, as The New York Times reported in early October, scientists are now finding that pets of all kinds — not only birds but also cats and dogs — might be able to alert us to other environmental hazards through data tracking and more. Better yet, these methods won't purposely sacrifice the animals in question.

In 2023, a freight train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, spilling its contents near East Palestine, Ohio. The environmental disaster prompted concerns for public health. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported, some researchers began tracking the effects of the spill on dogs in the area. The scientists solicited local pet owners to attach chemical-absorbing silicone tags to the animals' collars.

Preliminary findings indicate that the dogs living nearest to the derailment site were exposed to "unusually high levels of certain chemicals," according to the Times. The researchers are now working to "determine whether the chemicals may have triggered genetic changes associated with cancer." Their final results could have implications for understanding not only the extent of chemical spill impacts on animal populations but on humans and ecosystems as well.

A similar approach was taken in Flint, Michigan, back in 2014, when the city's pipes were found to be contaminating water supplies with lead. Researchers set up lead-screening clinics for pets and found results that were of "extreme concern" for several dogs.

Other researchers have noted issues with pets inhaling the same particulate-filled air that humans do following wildfires in California. A study found that if air quality is kept within acceptable limits, vet visits drop.

"The pets that live in our homes are being exposed to the same things we're going to be exposed to," Elinor Karlsson, who is leading the research in East Palestine, told the Times.

The outlet explained the importance of monitoring the environmental impacts of both disasters and everyday chemical exposures, noting that because they tend to live in one area their whole lives, scientists can more easily track local effects on pets.

There's also a key emotional aspect to consider. Human companions are often very concerned about doing what's best for their pets — sometimes more readily than they would care for themselves. This could motivate human action against pollution and its causes.

As Karlsson, who also leads a community science project called Darwin's Dogs to identify genetic and environmental contributions to dog health and behavior, told the Times, "People are worried about their pets. And as a scientist, that's an opportunity. Because if people are concerned about it, then they're going to help us with the work."

Darwin's Dogs and similar initiatives have begun monitoring canine exposure to herbicides and contaminants in drinking water through voluntary submissions from worried pet parents.

