Influencer shares astounding details of how much she spends on her 3 tiny dogs: 'I spare no expense for my babies'

For Nyla Caselli (@nylacaselli), a Los Angeles-based influencer with nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, her three teacup Pomeranians aren't just pets — they're family. And in her words, "I spare no expense for my babies."

In a feature with The Mirror, Caselli detailed the ultra-luxurious lifestyle she's built for Moba, Roman, and Koa — a trio of tiny pups with even tinier wardrobes, custom bedrooms, and their very own glass penthouse. Their diet? Strictly high-quality, steamed food. Their travel? Always first class — or aboard a private jet, if commercial flights don't make the cut.

"They've never been in cargo — they have their own seats," Caselli said. To help them relax during flights, she even massages their paws with Chapstick.

Since adopting Roman in 2021 and Moba in 2022, Caselli estimates she has spent approximately $167,000 on veterinary bills, travel, fresh food, and other high-end comforts — including over $30,000 per dog upfront.

While it's clear Caselli's bond with her pups runs deep, what kind of implications does this degree of extravagance really have on the planet? And who is really footing this bill?

Stories like this offer an important reminder: Even well-intentioned excess comes with an environmental footprint.

Private jet travel produces up to 14 times more heat-trapping pollution per passenger than flying commercial and 50 times more than taking a train. Combine that with high-impact consumption habits, such as daily meat-heavy meals, single-use pet accessories, and frequent shipping of luxury goods, and the environmental toll can add up quickly.

But living well and loving our pets doesn't have to mean living wastefully.

For pet parents who want to provide comfort while treading lightly, there are easy swaps that make a difference. Consider sustainable pet brands like West Paw, which makes toys from recycled materials, or Petaluma, which offers nutritious plant-based dog food. When traveling, choosing commercial airlines with carbon offset options or exploring greener ground transportation can significantly cut down pollution.

Ultimately, it's possible to pamper your pet without harming the planet — and that's a win for everyone, paws and people included.

