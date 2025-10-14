Special dogs fight back against urgent island threat: 'The pups have been instrumental'

For eight years, a springer spaniel named Sebbi roamed Australia's Lord Howe Island, using his keen sense of smell to seek out invasive rats.

Part of a canine biosecurity crew, Sebbi is now retired from the trade. But he and his canine colleagues are regarded as conservation heroes, The Guardian reported, as their efforts were largely responsible for the eradication of rats that were devastating the island.

The publication explains that the unique plants and animals that had evolved in this biodiversity hotspot were severely impacted by rodents that arrived via ships in the 19th and 20th centuries. In fact, at least five native bird species, 13 invertebrates, and two plants were lost forever.

The canine team started their work in 2017. In addition to taking on the rats, Sebbi and other detection dogs also helped with the removal of cats, pigs, and goats, non-native animals that also threatened the island's native species. Now, the island's plant life is beginning to recover, The Guardian reported.

Sebbi, the biosecurity dog, is just one example of how animals can be humanely used to help with invasive species management.

Invasive species — both plants and animals — are a major problem for local ecosystems, as they can aggressively outcompete native species for resources. Invasive predators like cats and rats can devastate native animals like birds, leading to declines and extinctions. Other non-native animals, such as sheep, have been known to over-graze land, leading to habitat disappearance.

For instance, the sihek — sometimes known as the Guam kingfisher — was last seen in the wild in 1986. The population declined due to the introduction of the brown tree snake, which fed on birds and eggs.

In all, this snake is responsible for the extinction of nine of 13 native forest birds and several species of lizards, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These snakes are also a frequent cause of electrical power outages, as they often get into transformers and electrical boxes.

Dogs in particular are also a helpful ally in monitoring populations of imperiled native species. One conservation dog in Alaska, for example, is getting accolades for his help monitoring wolves by sniffing out their scat. In Maine, conservationists are using specially trained dogs to track down an elusive turtle.

Although Sebbi is in his retirement era, he's passed the baton on to a new group of recruits named Tilly, Sooty, and Willow.

"I miss working with Sebbi," Tim Solomon, a biosecurity dog handler on the island, told The Guardian. "He also helped mentor younger animals, including the two cocker spaniels I'm now working with on the island. But of course I wish him the best in his well-earned retirement."

The New South Wales Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water also celebrated Sebbi and his conservation canine cohort in a LinkedIn post.

"Sebbi has been helping protect the Lord Howe Island's unique natural environment for years, forming the foundation of the biosecurity dog team alongside his son Zuma and handler Tim," the agency said. "The pups have been instrumental in helping to detect and prevent invasive pests by screening freight, baggage and cargo on the island and at Port Macquarie."

