Resident locks cat in chicken coop to save it from stray dogs, then finds python too full to move

The snake did not attack the chickens, apparently.

This is the pet owner's version of being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

A tragic encounter involving wildlife in Southern India began with an effort to shield a pet cat from stray dogs and ended with a python turning up in the coop, as Asianet News reported.

What happened?

According to the outlet, the incident happened in Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

Asianet said a local resident, Ajayakumar, had been placing his pet cat inside a chicken coop at night because stray dogs in the area were an ongoing concern.

On one of those nights, however, a giant python got into the enclosure and the whole scheme went horribly wrong.

The snake did not attack the chickens, apparently. Instead, it consumed the cat, making it so full that it remained still inside the coop afterward, Asianet reported.

The outlet revealed that nearby residents and a Forest Department team later worked together to catch the python.

Why does it matter?

As neighborhoods expand, habitats shift, and domestic animals remain close to wild spaces, the boundary between human life and animal behavior can disappear quickly.

A chicken coop, pet shelter, or outdoor enclosure can become an easy target for predators searching for food or simply passing through an area.

Problems such as stray dogs are often linked to unmanaged waste, dense development, and fragmented habitats that bring pets, strays, and wild predators into closer contact.

Outdoor pet and poultry enclosures may need protection from more than the most obvious threats, including reinforced gaps and careful placement away from likely wildlife access points.

With such voracious feeders as pythons around, it's fair to assume that no pet is safe. This isn't the first time a cat was the victim, either. In 2019, a 9-foot python consumed a cat in a backyard in the village of Wahgodia, as The Times of India reported.

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