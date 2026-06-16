Queensland resident finds carpet python in bathroom, and one theory is witchcraft

"I think I might be scarred for life if I found this at midnight."

A Queensland resident got an unexpected surprise during a nighttime bathroom visit: a large carpet python was making its way across the floor.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted footage from the callout.

In the video, catcher Wooly opens the bathroom door and finds a sizable carpet python moving across the floor.

As UPI reported, the snake was later removed from the home and taken to a more suitable area.

In its post, the snake-catching service offered several explanations for how the python ended up there, saying it may have "fell through the bathroom vent from inside the roof," "snuck in during the day and was hiding until night time" or that "someone in the house is a Witch and turned themself into a snake."

"I think I might be scarred for life if I found this at midnight," one person said.

Another added, "The stuff of nightmares."

"Another gentle giant," one commenter wrote.

These encounters are not always purely random. They are often tied to the overlap between human-built environments and native ecosystems.

As development continues to expand into natural habitats, animals that once stayed farther from people can end up on roofs, in garages, in backyards, and even in bathrooms.

Homes can also unintentionally attract wildlife by providing shelter, warmth, and easy entry points such as vents, gaps, and roof cavities.

Simple prevention measures can make a major difference. Sealing openings and contacting trained wildlife handlers, rather than attempting to remove an animal alone, can help protect both people and wildlife.

Especially in Australia, humane relocation is important, as native snakes play a valuable role in local ecosystems.

The snake was safely removed, and the resident regained access to the bathroom.

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