Trail camera captures footage of unusual behavior from rare predator: 'It is at the top of the food chain'

A trail camera in Turkmenistan picked up incredible footage of a rarely seen endangered species drinking water like a domesticated house cat.

Instagram users Solaris Trail Cameras (@solaristrailcam), Team Bars Turkmenistan (@teambarsturkmenistan), and Naryn (@naryntr) shared footage of an adult Persian leopard lying down and drinking water from a bucket.

"At times human intervention to some extent is required for the wild to thrive, as seen here where a Persian leopard sits down to have a much-needed drink from a bucket when water is a scarce resource in the hot months of the year," the caption reads.

Persian leopards are an endangered species, with approximately 750-1,044 individuals remaining worldwide. Habitat loss, including fallout from the Iran-Iraq War in the 20th century, was a major factor in the decline of Persian leopard populations across Asia.

When species become endangered or go extinct, it can have deadly consequences on the world as a whole. Without leopards, ecosystems can be thrown out of balance, with loss of food for other animals.

"The leopard is crucial to conserve because, as an apex predator, it is at the top of the food chain, and the food chain works like a game of domino," said Hana Raza, a Kurdish wildlife conservationist. "If one piece is removed, the entire system falls."

However, as the video monitoring shows, Persian leopards can still survive and even thrive with the right care and help from conservation groups.

Trail cameras provide a new window for researchers to study animal behavior and track populations and animal movements. This can help conservationists make more informed decisions about where endangered and vulnerable species live and where to better protect their lands. Plus, trail cameras provide an opportunity for people not in the field to observe rarely seen animals and gain a better appreciation for them.

Other endangered species have been captured on wildlife trail cameras, helping researchers make better decisions about their protection. In Kazakhstan, trail cameras picked up footage of a small herd of kulans, an endangered species since 2024. Trail cameras in the United Arab Emirates captured footage of a rarely seen cat, the Arabian caracal. Even in New York City, trail cameras are placed to see some animals return to the areas they used to inhabit, including beavers.

Local conservation and government assistance are vital in protecting endangered species. For Persian leopards, protecting ecosystems and criminalizing poaching can help maintain and grow the population of the species to prevent extinction.

