Researchers thrilled as trail camera captures wild animal's rare appearance in major US city: 'This was such an amazing discovery'

Biology graduate student and conservationist RJ Hawkins was reviewing trail camera footage from along the Bronx River when something came into view: a beaver — a keystone species long absent from the river's banks.

According to Good News Network, beavers hadn't been seen in New York City for nearly two centuries until a pair, known as José and Justin Beaver, were spotted in 2007. The most recent sighting of the duo was in 2018, leading some to believe they had died.

Then, camera traps were set up along the Bronx River last year. And while several other species were observed — including turtles, ducks, and even coyotes — beavers were still in the wind until one swam by the camera in May.

Hawkins was elated, writing in a post up at the Bronx River Alliance website: "Something surprising was spotted in the Bronx River that hasn't been seen for a very long time: a beaver!"

This September, the cameras caught more footage of beavers along the riverbank.

"This was such an amazing discovery because not only does it show how much biodiversity this section of the river can support," Hawkins wrote, "but it also signals the return of a species that had been absent, suggesting significant ecological recovery in an urban environment."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Moments like this show just how essential trail cameras can be to conservation efforts. These motion-activated tools can quietly record wildlife behavior without disturbing animals or their environments, giving researchers a clear picture of what species are out there and how they're doing.

They're especially helpful for tracking rare and elusive species and for measuring whether conservation projects, like river cleanups and habitat restorations, are actually working. In the Bronx River case, the cameras caught proof that restoration efforts are paying off. Seeing the beavers actively reshape their environment with gnawing trees and building dams indicates the ecosystem is bouncing back.

When we take care of our furry neighbors' habitats by cleaning waterways and protecting green corridors, nature responds. And, for a win all around, healing ecosystems benefits people too.

Healthy rivers mean cleaner water systems, improved flood control, and more green spaces to enjoy. So while one or two beaver sightings might seem small, they're also a reminder that when we give wildlife a little help, it knows exactly what to do.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.