Even on private land, the Pentagon is stalling wind power projects

The Pentagon is reportedly delaying reviews of 165 land-based wind projects, including some planned on private land, in a move that could slow the build-out of cleaner electricity across the United States.

As CNN reported, the Trump administration is stepping up efforts to hinder wind energy expansion by prolonging federal reviews for land-based projects.

The American Clean Power Association, a major clean energy trade group, reported that the Pentagon has delayed the review of 165 wind projects due to concerns about national security and military readiness.

CNN reported that some of those reviews have lasted more than six months, based on a letter the ACP sent to the Pentagon. Military reviews of projects near bases or radar systems are not unusual, but advocates and developers say the scope of these delays is raising red flags.

Wind energy remains one of the quickest ways to add large amounts of power to the grid without increasing the pollution that drives climate instability. When projects are stuck in prolonged reviews, progress slows at a time when the country can least afford it.

These delays could also raise costs over time.

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Wind power has helped lower electricity prices in many regions, particularly in rural communities where projects often generate tax revenue for schools, roads, and emergency services. If new wind farms are delayed or shelved, utilities may rely longer on fossil fuels, leaving households exposed to fuel price swings and more harmful air pollution.

The fallout is not limited to energy companies. Delays like these can stall construction jobs, hold up lease payments to landowners, and delay new electricity supplies for communities already facing rising demand and higher utility bills.

There is also a deeper equity concern. Rural landowners and small towns often agree to host wind projects because of the financial upside, including lease payments, local hiring, and public revenue. When reviews drag on for months without clear timelines, those communities are left waiting without answers.

From an environmental perspective, slowing the clean energy rollout makes it harder to cut the pollution linked to stronger storms, worsening heat, and other costly disasters. The U.S. power sector is already under pressure to add generation quickly, and roadblocks for wind development could make it harder to build a healthier, more reliable future.

For now, the ACP is pushing the Pentagon for more transparency and answers about the review process, CNN reported. More consistent standards, clearer timelines, and faster coordination between developers and defense officials could help resolve legitimate military concerns without bringing projects to a standstill.

Beyond that, states, utilities, and local communities still have options to keep clean energy moving. Transmission upgrades, battery storage, and a broader mix of renewable energy sources can help ease bottlenecks and strengthen the grid.

Policymakers could also back more predictable permitting rules so projects are reviewed fairly and efficiently.

For individuals, one of the most effective steps is supporting local and state leaders who favor cleaner energy and modern grid investments. People can also speak up at public meetings when renewable developments are on the agenda, especially when misinformation begins to drown out the real economic and public health benefits.

And while this fight centers on utility-scale wind, households still have ways to cut their reliance on fossil-fuel-powered electricity through rooftop solar, community solar, and home electrification.

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