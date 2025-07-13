  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning after discovering large bird in heartbreaking predicament: 'Causes a major risk'

"We think fatigue and hunger were factors."

by Margaret Wong
"We think fatigue and hunger were factors."

Photo Credit: iStock

When rangers in Colorado set out to save a pelican with a lure in its beak, it wasn't exactly the catch of the day they had in mind.

What's happening?

As reported by the Longmont Leader, rangers spotted an American white pelican near the inlet at Union Reservoir. The pelican was struggling after it "swallowed a fishing lure" and had "fishing line wrapped around its wing and foot."

The initial rescue attempt failed, but with help from the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the rangers returned equipped with nets. Using a kayak and even a bass as bait, they were able to lure the weakened bird and safely trap it.

"The fishing lure and line had trapped the pelican's beak mostly closed, so we think fatigue and hunger were factors that made the pelican easier to catch after a couple of days," city spokesperson Rogelio Mares said.

The bird was transferred to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and then to the Birds of Prey Foundation for more extensive care, including radiographs, surgery, and access to a large flight enclosure.

Why is the catch concerning?

Plastic-based fishing gear, including lures and lines, poses serious risks to wildlife, especially in shared recreational areas.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While this pelican was able to be saved, not all animals can escape the impacts of plastic pollution. Wildlife entanglement and ingestion of plastic waste can lead to injuries, starvation, or death.

Pelicans, with their large wingspans and reliance on shallow inland lakes, are particularly vulnerable. Preventable injuries like this one strain already limited rehabilitation resources and reflect larger trends in plastic pollution.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

In response to the incident, Longmont city officials reminded visitors to properly dispose of fishing materials.

"Fishing lures and fishing line should be disposed of in available fishing line recycling containers or placed in the trash, not left on the ground where it causes a major risk to wildlife," the city shared.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Organizations like the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Birds of Prey Foundation help with rescuing and rehabilitating animals harmed by plastic waste. Meanwhile, growing public awareness and local education efforts are helping reinforce Leave No Trace principles.

Individuals can also take action by reducing their use of plastics and supporting cleanup initiatives at parks and reservoirs to make sure no animals are caught up in human-made garbage.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x