Experts issue warning after discovering large bird in heartbreaking predicament: 'Causes a major risk'

When rangers in Colorado set out to save a pelican with a lure in its beak, it wasn't exactly the catch of the day they had in mind.

What's happening?

As reported by the Longmont Leader, rangers spotted an American white pelican near the inlet at Union Reservoir. The pelican was struggling after it "swallowed a fishing lure" and had "fishing line wrapped around its wing and foot."

The initial rescue attempt failed, but with help from the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the rangers returned equipped with nets. Using a kayak and even a bass as bait, they were able to lure the weakened bird and safely trap it.

"The fishing lure and line had trapped the pelican's beak mostly closed, so we think fatigue and hunger were factors that made the pelican easier to catch after a couple of days," city spokesperson Rogelio Mares said.

The bird was transferred to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and then to the Birds of Prey Foundation for more extensive care, including radiographs, surgery, and access to a large flight enclosure.

Why is the catch concerning?

Plastic-based fishing gear, including lures and lines, poses serious risks to wildlife, especially in shared recreational areas.

While this pelican was able to be saved, not all animals can escape the impacts of plastic pollution. Wildlife entanglement and ingestion of plastic waste can lead to injuries, starvation, or death.

Pelicans, with their large wingspans and reliance on shallow inland lakes, are particularly vulnerable. Preventable injuries like this one strain already limited rehabilitation resources and reflect larger trends in plastic pollution.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

In response to the incident, Longmont city officials reminded visitors to properly dispose of fishing materials.

"Fishing lures and fishing line should be disposed of in available fishing line recycling containers or placed in the trash, not left on the ground where it causes a major risk to wildlife," the city shared.

Organizations like the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Birds of Prey Foundation help with rescuing and rehabilitating animals harmed by plastic waste. Meanwhile, growing public awareness and local education efforts are helping reinforce Leave No Trace principles.

Individuals can also take action by reducing their use of plastics and supporting cleanup initiatives at parks and reservoirs to make sure no animals are caught up in human-made garbage.

