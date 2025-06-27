Scientists issue urgent warning after discovering thousands of tons of 'ghost gear' piling up in ocean — here's what you need to know

It creates a dangerous cocktail that threatens not only the ocean but also the human communities that depend on it.

Researchers from the University of Chittagong just uncovered a growing crisis in Chattogram, Bangladesh, and the numbers are alarming. Their study found that nearly 27% of the city's plastic goes unmanaged every year — around 70,000 tons of it, the Daily Sun reported. Even more concerning is that thousands of tons of abandoned fishing gear are piling up in the ocean nearby.

What's happening?

Fishing boats and trawlers in Bangladesh's coastal waters are leaving behind an estimated 2,740 tonnes (over 3,020 U.S. tons) of plastic-based fishing gear annually — including nets, ropes, and containers, per the Daily Sun.

These "ghost gear" plastics don't just sink to the seafloor — they continue to trap fish and other marine animals long after crews abandon them. Combined with Chattogram's urban plastic waste, this pollution creates a dangerous cocktail that threatens not only the ocean but also the human communities that depend on it.

Local officials say this unmanaged waste is clotting waterways, endangering livelihoods, and polluting key fish habitats.

Why is this plastic waste concerning?

When plastic pollution builds up in coastal areas, it doesn't just hurt marine life — it jeopardizes food security, public health, and tourism. Many coastal families rely on fishing as a means of making a living. Ghost nets reduce their catch and damage equipment.

When plastic particles work their way into seafood, the effects ripple through the entire food chain — all the way to dinner plates.

This isn't just an environmental issue. It's a human one. Without action, the growing tide of plastic could delay progress toward a cleaner, healthier future for coastal communities worldwide.

What's being done about the plastic waste?

Local communities in Chattogram aren't waiting for top-down solutions — they're taking action. City Corporation workers, floating-waste pickers, and scrap dealers have received hands-on training in improved waste management practices. They've also received free protective gear, including boots, masks, and PPE suits, to help them perform their jobs safely.

Meanwhile, around 2,000 students participated in awareness campaigns aimed at educating their neighborhoods about the dangers of plastic pollution, according to the Daily Sun. Local fishers also received guidance on the environmental risks of abandoning fishing nets at sea — a key source of ocean plastic.

There's economic opportunity, too. "New entrepreneurs have also been trained to produce eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, creating opportunities for employment," associate professor Dr. Mohammad Shah Nawaz Showdhury from the Institute of Marine Science told the Daily Sun.

While the issue is urgent, these grassroots actions show that people can make a real difference when they come together.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.