Hero earns documentary feature after years of unsanctioned rescue work: 'We need it'

"I've never been able to turn down anything that's little and wants to live."

When Candy Gallant began rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals around 60 years ago, she never dreamed it would land her a main role in a documentary one day. However, once filmmaker Susan Rodgers heard about her incredible efforts to help wildlife in Prince Edward Island, Canada, she felt inspired to share Gallant's story.

As the Journal Pioneer explained, Gallant's love for nature and animals led to the launch of P.E.I. Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc., a rehabilitation operation she runs out of her home. While she received a license to do the work legally in 2021, that didn't stop her from helping animals in need even before becoming official. Despite the risk, she's always had a heart for taking care of injured or abandoned animals.

"I've never been able to turn down anything that's little and wants to live," she told CBC Radio Canada.

Her love for animals goes back to childhood, and she's had plenty of experience nurturing them back to health.

"I grew up with wild animals being part of the family," she added. "We were those people that you brought any sick or orphaned anything to and I just carried on the family tradition, I guess."

Now, she's one of the few people in the province with a wildlife rehabilitation permit. The work keeps her busy, as she gets about 800 animals needing rehabilitation and release every year. When you walk into her home, you'll see dozens of cages filled with baby squirrels, birds, raccoons, skunks, weasels, guinea pigs, and other animals on the island needing help.

"Usually, there's cages completely surrounding me," Gallant told the Pioneer. "I call it command central, and (I) sit … with baby birds, baby squirrels, baby whatever. Baby weasels, mink, whatever needs constant feeding."

That's part of why she initially hesitated about being in the documentary, as she doesn't have a designated facility for the animals yet. She eventually agreed, however, realizing the documentary would be a great opportunity to raise awareness of P.E.I. wildlife and rescue.

"Any publicity about wildlife and how you shouldn't be feeding them certain foods – or you shouldn't be feeding them at all, because you're making them too dependent on humans. It's all good information," she said.

With the changing climate making it harder for animals to survive because of more frequent extreme weather events, animal rescue operations — such as Pasadena Humane in California — have seen a big increase in wildlife that needs rehabilitation.

Rodgers hopes the documentary, called Wild Hearts, will encourage people to reconnect with nature and care for the animals that call it home. Filming will begin this month, and the four-part documentary will air on Bell TV sometime in late 2026.

"I hope they get a feel-good feeling. And the ones that didn't know they have a wildlife rescue choice, they'll find out about it," Gallant said. "Any publicity about wildlife rehabilitation in the Maritimes is good. We need it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.