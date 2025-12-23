Officials issue urgent warning as dangerous creature spreads across US region: 'Unprecedented threat'

"In one case, a 10-acre Bermuda grass hay field went completely brown and never came back."

A new threat faces Texas grasses and could spread to nearby states: the pasture mealybug has made an appearance.

What's happening?

The pasture mealybug, originally discovered and named in Australia in 1928, is now wreaking destruction on grasses and crops in Texas. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued words of caution, directing producers to check their pastures for signs of the pest, according to KFGO.

Originally a South Asian species, it has become noxious in Australia. KFGO reported that it has caused the destruction of "millions of acres of grazing land."

Texas A&M's AgriLife Extension described it as an "introduced pest." This means it somehow made its way onto U.S. soil, likely through other transported plants in the nursery trade.

Why is the pasture mealybug's invasion important?

According to the Extension, the pasture mealybug can destroy entire fields of grass through a process called pasture dieback. The bugs cause this damage in their nymph stage (adults don't eat).

At that age, they suck the sap from grasses by piercing the stalks near the root. They then infect the plant with a toxic saliva, weakening it and making it vulnerable to other infections and fungi. That weakness and vulnerability ultimately destroy crops.

Stephen Biles, a pest management entomologist in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology, Port Lavaca, told AgriLife Today, "In one case, a 10-acre Bermuda grass hay field went completely brown and never came back."

Invasive species can harm ecosystems outside of their native territories. Pests like the spongy moth in Canada or spotted lanternflies now all over the continental U.S. disrupt ecosystems. They can throw off the balance that's necessary for sustaining species like important pollinators, which can drastically affect food supply security.

What's being done about the pasture mealybug?

Texas has taken the approach of vigilance, asking landowners and producers to watch out for signs of pasture dieback.

It's hard to manage this species, especially because they can live through the winter months by going underground. According to the Extension, female pasture mealybugs can survive dry and cold temperatures in the soil.

The Texas Department of Agriculture is rushing to find a solution to its new, unwanted insect inhabitants.

In a TDA press release, Miller said, "TDA is working hand-in-hand with federal and university partners to respond swiftly and protect our producers from this unprecedented threat."

