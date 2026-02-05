Officials arrest 3 people after investigating sealed packages during raid: 'A serious crime'

"Strong action will be taken against the arrested."

After receiving a tip-off, forest officers from Jamshedpur, India, seized a parcel containing a horrific discovery, the Hindustan Times reported.

What's happening?

In early January, authorities received information concerning a parcel arriving from Kolkata to Jamshedpur.

The shipment contained over 100 live parrots stuffed into a small box. As a forest official told the Hindustan Times, "The smuggled parrots … were kept in a box in cruel and suffocating conditions and were being carried in an auto. These were to be supplied and sold in and around Sakchi market."

In a photo provided by the Times, several of the parrots appear dead and crushed.

Authorities arrested two people connected to the crime. Based on information provided by the suspects, forest officials raided a house and made a third arrest. Deer horns and peacock feathers were recovered in the raid.

Why is this wildlife trafficking bust important?

The impact of wildlife trafficking is twofold. Not only are animals often abused and mistreated by smugglers, but those sold as exotic pets — like the parrots — can also have devastating effects on local ecosystems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

This happens all around the world. Animals purchased as pets are often released into the wild by owners who are not prepared and later become invasive species. The Burmese python, for example, was brought to Florida as a pet at the turn of the 21st century and has since been linked to the decline of several species in the Everglades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Invasive species also take a toll on humans. A study found that they're adding trillions of dollars to global debt by damaging infrastructure, crops, human health, and more.

What's being done about it?

Countries have collaborated in multiple international operations to dismantle smuggling rings. For example, 2025's Operation Green Shield broke up criminal networks deforesting and trafficking wildlife from the Amazon.

As for this recent parrot trafficking case, the three arrested individuals are set to be prosecuted.

"Smuggling and trading of wildlife are illegal and a serious crime," Saba Alam Ansari, Jamshedpur divisional forest officer, told the Hindustan Times. "Strong action will be taken against the arrested accused under the Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act."

According to the Avenue Mail, the parrots have been transferred to a safe location where their health is being monitored.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.